ASIRT investigating fatal weekend police shooting near Westmount

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot and killed a 30-year-old man outside Westmount shopping centre on Saturday.

According to an ASIRT release, police attempted a "high-risk" arrest of a man in a car parked east of the mall at Groat Road and 113 Avenue.

Officers boxed his car in with police cruisers and fired tear gas.

The release says the resulting confrontation "resulted in officers discharging their police service weapons at the man."

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two 18-year-old female passengers weren't injured.

The investigation is now underway.