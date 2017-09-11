Former Wildrose boss Paul Hinman seeks conservative crown, but short cash

EDMONTON — A former Alberta Wildrose leader says he wants to run for the leadership of the new United Conservative party, but needs donations to meet the steep $95,000 entry fee.

Paul Hinman says he has to come up with about two-thirds of the money by Tuesday night, but isn't sure he can make it.

He says the high fee is undemocratic and not consistent with a party that champions grassroots decision-making.

Hinman served two separate terms in the legislature, first as a member of the old Alberta Alliance in 2004, and later as a member of the merged Wildrose Alliance in 2009.

The Wildrose joined forces with the Progressive Conservatives earlier this summer to form the new party.