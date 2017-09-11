Rescue farm south of Edmonton pleads for return of blind baby goat

The owner of a rescue farm south of Edmonton is pleading for the return of a blind baby goat taken from their property Sunday evening.

Melissa Foley, the founder of the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement, or FARRM, outside Wetaskiwin, said she is “very worried” about the brown and white goat named Daisy.

In addition to being blind, Daisy requires medication, she added.

Foley said she went into town Sunday evening, and when she returned her gate was incorrectly closed and Daisy was gone. She said her neighbours saw an unknown vehicle and heard the dogs barking.

“She still has a lot of issues which is why we’re so concerned, she really thrives with a specific routine and specific people and voices to rely on,” she said.

Daisy was born healthy, but was attacked by crows as a baby, leaving her blind, Foley said. She’s been living at the rescue since the spring, and has bonded to the farm’s blind sheep.

Foley said her staff have exhausted every avenue and are now asking for the public’s help.

“We have absolutely no clue, we have no reason to believe that it has anything to do with our rescue or was a specific target on Daisy or our farm,” she said.

She said she’s contacted the RCMP, and is offering a “large cash reward” for information.