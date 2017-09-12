Referendum on ditching daylight time would cost Alberta millions: committee

EDMONTON — A referendum on whether Alberta should end daylight time would cost millions.

Legislature member Graham Sucha says the estimated price tag if a referendum were to be paired with a provincial election would be between $2 million and $6 million.

He says holding a time vote on its own would cost nearly $22 million.

Sucha is chairing a government committee examining a private member's bill that would put Alberta on central standard time year round, like Saskatchewan.

Sucha says the committee has heard from people on both sides and is considering various factors, including a vote.

Public hearings continue this week in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge.