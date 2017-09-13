City votes to shutter Northlands Coliseum for good at end of 2017

City council voted Wednesday to take back the Northlands Coliseum and close it down for good, though they didn't make a final decision about demolition.

Under the plan the former home of the Oilers will be shut down on Dec 31.

The city still plans to repurpose the rest of the site, though no plan has been finalized.

“The future for Northlands after this restructuring is strong and bright,” said Mayor Don Iveson. “After this difficult transition would be in a much better position to drive events.”

The city will also stop paying the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) $2 million a year as part of the arena deal to sponsor a professional sports team.

The city will save about $17 million as a result.

The OEG has asked that those funds be used to support amateur sports in Edmonton although the city said they haven’t made that decision yet.

Councillors say it’s the best use of tax dollars for the rink, which lost its prime tenant, the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, when the team moved to the new downtown Rogers Place last year.

The circular, concrete Coliseum, located in the city’s north end, was the site of the great Oiler teams of the 1980s and played host to some of the signature scoring moments of one of the NHL’s greatest players, Wayne Gretzky.

It was opened in November 1974 for the Oilers when the team was in the World Hockey Association.

The high point came a decade later, on May 19, 1984, when Dave Lumley fired the puck into an empty net to seal the Oilers’ win over the New York Islanders for Edmonton’s first Stanley Cup.