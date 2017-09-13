U of A student hospitalized after alleged assault linked to fraternity

Police are investigating after a University of Alberta student was hospitalized with “extensive injuries” following an assault near a frat house in Garneau.

An Edmonton Police Service spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that a man was assaulted outside of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity house near the U of A’s north campus, and said they do not have any suspects in custody.

U of A Protective Services is assisting EPS with the criminal investigation, university spokesperson Bryan Alary said in a statement Wednesday.

“One individual, a current U of A student, suffered extensive injuries as a result of the attack,” Alary said, adding the incident took place on Sept. 7.

“The health, safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance to the university. Both the Office of the Dean of Students and the Faculty of Graduate Studies and Research are actively providing support to the injured student.”

Alary said the U of A’s dean of students is also investigating the fraternity’s activities.

U of A Students’ Union spokesperson Alix Kemp said the union “condemns all violence on campus” but would not make further comment until more information about what happened becomes available.

U of A Inter-fraternity Council President Rory Storm also said the IFC could not comment on the incident until they learn more, but added that violence is not typical of fraternities at the university.

Delta Kappa Epsilon was given a five-year suspension in fall 2010 after a video surfaced showing students being confined in a plywood box, forced to eat vomit, and deprived of sleep, by other fraternity members.

The U of A’s dean of students lifted the suspension two years early and reinstated the frat, saying they had committed to eliminating hazing after undergoing anti-hazing training.

Linda Crockett, founder and president of the Alberta Bullying Recovery, Resources Research Centre, said the boundaries of hazing are getting higher at fraternities and worries that might be involved in the student’s injury.

“It’s horrifically dangerous. We’re losing people to accidental death and suicide when it comes to hazing,” she said. “The peer pressure is just incredible.”

Garneau resident Douglas Shinnan, who lives one street over from Delta Kappa Epsilon, said the assault is a “concern,” but he has not been bothered by disturbances from the house in the past.