University of Alberta ranked one of the highest rates of employment in Canada

University of Alberta students can breathe a sigh of relief.

New university rankings show that the University of Alberta has some of the highest employment rates in Canada.

According to the 2018 QS Graduate Employability Ranking, U of A graduates have the 90th best employment rate in the world, jumping up from 94th in 2017, while coming in fifth in Canada.

The ranking is based on alumni outcomes, employer-student connections, employer reputation, graduate employment rate, and partnerships with employers, according to a release.

Blessie Mathew, manager of career education at the University of Alberta Career Centre, says that more investment has gone into the university’s career services over the years, which may have contributed to the results.

“Students are quite happy with these kinds of programs (at the career centre),” she said. “There has been a lot of resources put into the multiple internships and work experience programs that we run or support.”

Earlier, the U of A jumped 79 places in the Times Higher Education’s World’s Most International Universities ranking, according to a release. It was also placed in the top five of Maclean’s ranking of Canadian universities.

“When we evaluate our programs, we see that students are more aware of their career options overall,” said Mathew. “They have a lot more confidence about their work search and their career prospects.

“Through research and career development, we know that students connecting with professionals is extremely valuable.”