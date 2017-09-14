Alberta RCMP investigate theft of boats last seen being towed on rural highway

EDMONTON — Alberta RCMP are investigating the theft of a fleet of brightly coloured powerboats that were last seen being towed on trailers by pickup trucks down a rural prairie highway.

The four boats are all Nautique Super Air G23s — a craft popular with people who enjoy wakeboarding and wakesurfing.

The company that makes them calls the Nautique "a legend in the watersports world."

Cpl. Laurel Scott says the thieves made off with the boats and trailers early Wednesday morning from a dealership south of Edmonton.

The trucks hauling the seven-metre long boats were last seen on Highway 39 driving east over a landscape better known for canola and wheat fields than bodies of water.

The boats and trailers are estimated to be worth $800,000.

"What we are hoping now is that maybe someone who was out driving might remember seeing these boats," Scott said Thursday. "You would think they would stand out."