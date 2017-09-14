'Not fair': Union pickets Breakout West Music Festival for not paying bands

A musicians’ union led a protest against a major Edmonton music festival Thursday.

Graham Guest, a professional musician and board member with the local Canadian Federation of Musicians chapter, said it’s “unreasonable” that Breakout West Music Fest is not paying performers for its event, which features 60 acts playing at 10 venues this weekend, as well as conferences and industry networking events.

“Everyone involved in these conferences is getting paid at varying levels," Guest said, picketing with about three dozen others outside Sutton Place hotel downtown.

"The hardworking people that clean the toilets and wash the floors at the end of the night are going to make some money, but ... the musicians are going to perform and they’re not going to make anything.”

He noted that some are paying "huge" costs to travel from across Western Canada for the showcase.

Alberta Federation of Labour member Glynnis Lieb said the CFM’s struggle struck a chord with her as someone who has been involved in the arts community and noticed performers are often expected to work for free because it’s viewed as a “privilege to be seen and heard.”

“This is their business, they have to support themselves and their families. And to expect them to feed themselves on exposure is not fair,” Lieb said. “We don’t ask other professionals to do this, why should we ask them to?”

Breakout West is run by the Western Canadian Music Alliance on a budget of about $60,000 and takes place in a different city each year.

The CFM recently struck three-year agreements with the East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Country Music Awards and Juno Awards to commit to paying bands, but was unsuccessful negotiating with the alliance.

The alliance has argued performers get a lot of out the exposure, conferences and one-on-one time with industry members.

Its executive director, Robyn Stewart, said the protests had little impact on the festival.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinion on the matter and they’re expressing theirs,” she said.

While CFM Vice President Allan Willaert had threatened to run Breakout West “into the ground” and pull all union members from performing, Stewart said only two acts backed out.

She added that 80 per cent of performers were not union members.

Musicians are divided on the issue, and performers Nuela Charles and Troy Snaterse have told Metro they were grateful for the opportunities the festival afforded them.

Lieb said she understands it's a tough spot for musicians to be in, but said it’s important to stand up for fair pay.