Police charge man in connection with 'indecent act' near school Tuesday

Edmonton police have charged a 22-year-old Spruce Grove man in connection with an indecent act that allegedly happened outside Coronation School on Tuesday.

Glenn MacDonald, 22, turned himself into police and has been charged with an indecent act in public.

According to a release, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a man "committing an indecent act" while sitting in a truck close to the school at 139 Street and 109 Avenue. He left the area right after.