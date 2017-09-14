Police charge man in connection with 'indecent act' near school Tuesday
He was identified with the help of social media, police say
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton police have charged a 22-year-old Spruce Grove man in connection with an indecent act that allegedly happened outside Coronation School on Tuesday.
Glenn MacDonald, 22, turned himself into police and has been charged with an indecent act in public.
According to a release, at about 11 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a man "committing an indecent act" while sitting in a truck close to the school at 139 Street and 109 Avenue. He left the area right after.
Police say he was identified with help from social media and the Spruce Grove RCMP.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'He loved what he did:' Police officer from Nova Scotia killed after helping people change tire
-
McDonald's cashier gives birth in bathroom, allegedly tries to flush baby down toilet
-
'She gave me the ultimate gift.' Selena Gomez thanks her 'sis' for kidney transplant
-
'Clearly a big problem:' Nova Scotia, internet porn and our mental health