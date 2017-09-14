Police charge man with sexual assault in connection with March incident

After asking the public for help identifying a suspect, Edmonton police have charged a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault back in March.

Huu Minh Huynh, 52, was charged in connection with an incident that took place on March 31.

Police received a report of a sexual assault in the area of 72 Street and 81 Avenue on April 10, when a woman in her fifties told police she was sexually assaulted by a male at a residence between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day.

The male was known to the woman as an acquaintance, and is said to have reportedly contacted her after a number of years of losing touch.

During a brief visit, he allegedly sexually assaulted her and left the area immediately after.