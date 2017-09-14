Police investigating after man found shot to death in northwest apartment building

An "elderly" male was found dead Wednesday afternoon after a shooting at a multi-unit residence near 111 Avenue and 94 Street.

According to a release, police officers arrived at the scene after responding to a weapons complaint.

The man was found on the floor of a common area in the building, the release states. While no age is given, he is described as "elderly."

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation although the Medical Examiner has yet to schedule an autopsy.