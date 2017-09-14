'Welcome home Daisy': Rescue farm finds stolen blind baby goat after four day search

Daisy, the blind goat stolen from a farm south of Edmonton on Sunday, is back home in her pasture.

In a message posted to the Farm Animal Rescue and Rehoming Movement, or FARRM, Facebook page, her owners said they got a call from a neighbour Wednesday night.

The neighbour had picked the brown and white goat up from the side of a road not far from the farm.

"We know 100% someone had just dropped her there in an attempt to return her back to us. Daisy was completely dry and near the road... even though it had been raining all day here," the message said.

The neighbour refused to accept the $10,000 reward offered by founder Melissa Foley, so the farm plans to do something else to "pay it forward" with the money.

Daisy is apparently doing fine.

In the note, Foley said she wants to thank whoever returned the goat, who was blinded after a crow attack when she was a baby.

"The decision you made today will define you as a person. Not your past mistakes. Thank you whoever you are," she wrote.