Check out PARK(ing) Day in downtown Edmonton on Friday afternoon

The international movement known as PARK(ing) Day is back in downtown Edmonton Friday afternoon.

The premise is simple: for one afternoon only, parking stalls are turned into miniature parks for people to enjoy.

Edmonton's PARK(ing) Day is happening on 101A Ave between 96 and 97 Streets, from noon to 6 p.m.

In addition to the tiny parks, the city is also chipping in, with art, improve and karaoke.