'It slapped me in the face': U of A prof let down by lower grant numbers

A professor is urging the province to bring back funds for a scholarship program that has helped students find successful careers in technology.

University of Alberta chemistry professor Robert Campbell said he was shocked and disappointed to see how few students received Alberta Innovates grants this year, after the province reduced funding to the program in April 2016.

“It slapped me in the face when I saw the numbers,” Campbell said.

“(Students) came here with a reasonable expectation of getting a scholarship and we betrayed them."

While 85 health sciences grad students got the scholarships in 2015, only 29 got them in 2016.

This year, only 24 out of 285 applications were successful, making for an eight-per cent success rate.

Campbell said students should be able to expect a scholarship if they are in the top 25 per cent of applicants – all of whom have track records of excellence in research, and proposals carefully crafted explaining their future plans, he added.

Campbell said scientists reviewing the students’ proposals also put a “tremendous” amount of work into the competition.

“That means the vast majority of people’s time was completely wasted,” Campbell said.

“When the success rate is this low, it really is demoralizing for the students, for the faculty members involved, for everybody.”

Reg Joseph, vice president of health with Alberta Innovates, said the scholarships have helped students in technology, health sciences and engineering start innovative companies, help set provincial health policies, and pursue international studies in research labs.

Alberta Innovates Health Solutions typically gets about $80 million in annual funding, and in 2015 that jumped to almost $98,000.

But in 2016, funds dropped to $69,000 and this year is on track for similar numbers.

Joseph said Alberta Innovates tries to keep running as many programs as possible, but has had to make some “tough calls” with the funding reductions and is working with government officials and post-secondary institutions to mitigate the impact.

“The work that students do is primarily the innovative engine of most of the research labs in the province of Alberta. So funding students is key, not only from the innovation that they’re developing but also in terms of the talent that we’re grooming,” Joseph said.

A spokesperson for Minister of Economic Development and Trade Deron Bilous said in a statement that the government allocated more than $170 million to Alberta Innovates in 2016 – a reduction of about $20 million – but that Alberta still makes the highest per-capita investment in research and innovation of any Canadian province.

The province also consolidated the four former Alberta Innovates corporations in a bid to “strengthen our provincial research and innovation system.”