KISS bassist Gene Simmons remembers 1974 Edmonton debut and the girl with green hair

Edmonton was the explosive starting point in a legendary tour career for New York City glam-rockers KISS.

“The very first show we ever did on tour was in Edmonton, at the university,” KISS bassist Gene Simmons said, referring to a show at NAIT in January 1974, a month before the band released its first album.

“We played on lunch tables and blew up the lunch room. And of course the lunch tables collapsed because the amps and everything were too heavy. The sprinkler system went off and all that.”

Gene Simmons and His Band will perform at the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo, sans makeup, later this month.

The musician, businessman and reality TV star’s Edmonton connection from the night of that first show runs deeper than the performance itself.

The band went to CHUM radio for a post-show meet-and-greet, which led to Simmons’ first time sleeping with a woman on tour.

“When we went back to the hotel at the Holiday Inn, there was a room and it was filled with chicks – what can I say,” he said.

“One of them had green hair. She spent the night. The sad part is, I never bothered to learn her name.”

Simmons has boasted about sleeping with thousands of women in thousands of cities after that night.

The 68-year-old is now married to Newfoundland-born actress and model Shannon Tweed, and their life was documented in the TV show Gene Simmons Family Jewels for seven seasons.

The rocker might seem like an odd fit for a comic expo, but it turns out Simmons is a self-proclaimed comic book geek who owns every piece of original art from 40 years’ worth of KISS comics.

Not only that, but comics marked his first foray into the business world.

“That was how I paid for my college education. Because I’m a comic book geek and understand the value of stuff, I went into people’s attics and paid them a dollar a pound for comics,” Simmons said.

“You’d get anywhere from 50 to 100 comics, and because they were up there in the attic forever, you would find golden-age comics which were worth thousands of dollars.”

Simmons has since gone on to market nearly everything a person could imagine.

Later this year, he’ll release “the largest box set of all time,” featuring unreleased music, a book, an action figure and more.

“It’s literally 4 feet high and weighs 40 pounds,” Simmons said.

For $50,000, he'll personally deliver the box set to a fan’s house and hang out with them and their friends for two hours.

Part of his marketing genius is a penchant for trademarking iconic images – like the cartoon bag with a dollar sign on it, which he’s stamped on his own line of cola, his upcoming book On Power and other merchandise.

He recently took flack on social media for attempting to trademark the “devil horns” sign that music fans make with their hands at rock shows, but he said the negative feedback doesn’t bother him one bit.

“You can’t please everybody. Not everybody likes Jesus, either,” Simmons said.

“Instead of worrying what people think, I just go my merry way and do whatever I want to do. If I could, I would trademark the air you breathe. Every breath. Yes, I would.”