New Walterdale Bridge will open to drivers on Monday morning

After four years of construction and several delays, Edmonton's newest river valley landmark is ready to go.

The new Walterdale Bridge will open to drivers for the morning commute on Monday, September 18.

"We're pleased to be able to share this beautiful bridge with the public," Deputy City Manager Adam Laughlin said in a release Sunday.

Two of the three traffic lanes will open first to accomodate road tie-in work on the north side of the bridge. This work can't be done until the old bridge closes, according to the city.

Pedestrians will still have to use the west sidewalk of the old bridge as crews complete sidewalk tie-ins for the new Walterdale.

The new west sidewalk will open in October as well.

The signature shared-use path will open later this fall along with surrounding trails. The city says the delay is because some trails can't be connected until the old bridge is down.

Once pedestrian and vehicle traffic is moved to the new bridge, demolition on the old bridge will begin. This work will be completed in 2018.