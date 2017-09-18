City vows to communicate better after conference attendee accuses police of racial profiling

The City of Edmonton says it will strengthen how they share information with their partners after a National Gathering of Elders attendee complained of being accused of not paying for transit, which she believes was a case of racial profiling.

Jocelyn Wabano-Iahtail, who is Indigenous, posted a video on Facebook of an Edmonton Police Service officer asking her for proof of payment on Sept. 14. She explains that transit is free for conference attendees.

The officer proceeds to call transit officials for confirmation of the free service for attendees. He then says the transit service is not included as part of the conference.

In a Facebook statement, Wabano-Iahtail says her family received different treatment from officers compared to her son’s girlfriend, who is Caucasian.

“While we were on the transit decks Edmonton Police Service was letting her go while holding the rest of us. Tell us again there isn’t any racial profiling taking place in Edmonton,” she said.

In an emailed statement, Edmonton Police Service said the officers were not told the conference passes also included free use of transit.

“When they called for clarification about free transit for conference delegates, they were given inaccurate information. We regret the inconvenience to the conference delegates involved,” the statement says.

City of Edmonton spokesperson Rohit Sandhu confirmed that transit service was free for attendees who presented a conference badge or accreditation, but said there was a miscommunication with Edmonton police.

“We recognize and regret the communication gap between Edmonton Transit and EPS that occurred in relation to free transit service for the National Gathering of Elders,” Sandhu said in an email.

“Moving forward, we will be working with the Edmonton Police Service to strengthen our communication and information sharing on any event involving civic services.”

The National Gathering of Elders said they were “very concerned” to hear of the incident and have asked for Edmonton police to publicly apologize to Wabano-Iahtail, as well as for an explanation from Edmonton Transit.

As of Monday, no public apology has been issued.

“As part of their job, police officers on LRT trains look for people who have not paid transit fares,” EPS said in their emailed statement. “In this incident, officers did their job in a respectful and friendly fashion.”