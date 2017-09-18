Edmonton municipal election 2017: Profile of Ward 1

Ward 5 is a triangular district in the city's southwest, bordered on one side by the North Saskatchewan. It's mostly residential with some commerical -- the most prominent being the Marketplace at Callingwood.

The Anthony Henday splits the ward down the middle, and divides the more established part of the ward, consisting of neighbourhoods like Callingwood, Lymburn, Westridge from the newer and still developing areas of The Hamptons and Edgemont.

Most people live in houses with very few condos and townhouses.

Fittingly for a ward with a lot of residential, many residents raised concerns about schools.

There are several elementary and junior high schools, with a new K-9 school opening in Granville, however some locals say there still aren't enough high schools to keep up with the southside's population boom.

“There is only one high school and it’s Catholic, so if they want to go to a public one they have to go all the way to J. Percy Page on 163 Street,” said Faye Serafin who lives in the Callingwood area.

“It’s a very old school.”

However, although high schools are far apart, the transit system in the area compensates for some of these issues, some residents say.

“We are not really worried about the LRT,” said Erin Hannigan, president of the Callingwood-Lymburn League, adding that the West Edmonton transit hub just outside the ward means it's easy to get to other parts of the city via bus.

According to Hannigan, the ward also faces some of the issues common to the rest of the city.

“Of course there is always construction,” she said.

She mentioned crime was another issue that needs attention, noting that "we have received some complaints of arson and break-ins quite a bit."

Ward 5 is one of the wards which will have to elect a new representative. Councillor Michael Oshry was first elected to office in 2013 and is not seeking re-election.

Currently there are eight candidates running for the position of ward 5 councillor.

Ward Facts

Population: 71,679

Percentage who own/rent homes:

Owned: 56.4 %

Rented: 15.8 %

No response: 26.8 %

Main mode of transportation:

Car/truck/van: 76.9%

Public Transit: 11.1%

Household income:

Less than $30,000: 4.14 %

$30,000 to less than $60,000: 10.71%

$60,000 to less than $100,000: 13.14%

No response: 50.05%

Talk to the Candidates

Nafisa Bowen

Online: http://www.nafisabowen.com/

Twitter: NafisaBowen

Sarah Hamilton

Online: http://www.hamiltonforward5.ca/

Phone: 780-930-2949

Twitter: @sjhamilton

Miranda Jimmy

Online: http://mirandajimmy.com/

Twitter: @ElectMirandaYeg

Alex MacFarlane

Twitter: @AMcfarlane

Svetlana Pavlenko

Online: https://www.svetlanapavlenko.ca/

Phone: 587-974-3455

Twitter: @PavlenkoYEG

Dawn Newton

Online: http://www.votenewton.ca/

Phone: 780-819-4879

Twitter: @DawnNewtonYEG

David Xiao