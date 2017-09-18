'Iconic' new landmark: Walterdale Bridge opens after two-year delay

The first drivers crossed the deck of the Walterdale Bridge early Monday morning, but the long-awaited landmark still has several hurdles to overcome before it’s fully operational.

Two of the three lanes opened to drivers, while cyclists will have to wait for the shared use trail.

The opening follows a two-year delay caused by a combination of the project’s structural complexity, wait times for materials and environmental concerns, said Adam Laughlin, Deputy City Manager of Integrated Infrastructure Services.

Laughlin said Edmonton City Council asked administration to deliver an “iconic” landmark bridge, and the cost for the new bridge design was about 15 to 30 per cent higher than a traditional girder open-deck style like the old bridge.

The total cost for the bridge is $155 million.

The third lane for motorists and a west sidewalk for pedestrians/cyclist will open next month.

“That will allow them to begin demolition of the existing Walterdale Bridge. Then we’re looking at November-ish for the shared-use path,” Laughlin said.

The city will continue some seasonal work, primarily landscaping, into next summer. Laughlin said the new shared-use path will create a smoother experience for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The uniqueness with the shared-use path is it’s actually at either end recessed away from the bridge, so it creates an experience that doesn’t feel like you’re walking on a bridge, but you’re continuing on a multi-use trail across the bridge,” he said.

The aesthetic lighting on the bridge hasn’t been activated yet, but the plan is to synchronize lighting between the High Level Bridge and the new Walterdale Bridge.

The old bridge will be demolished in 2018, with some pieces that are salvageable kept for future use in ongoing river valley projects or at the new bridge site.

The project was a joint venture between contractors Acciona and Pacer, who together have been incurring lateness penalties to the tune of $17,000 a day, for a total of between $10 and $12 million in penalties, McLaughlin said.

Going forward, McLaughlin said the city has learned that they need to manage the public's expectations for project openings.