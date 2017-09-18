Incumbent Andrew Knack will not run unopposed, he says

Andrew Knack, incumbent city councillor for ward 1, will have to run a re-election campaign after all, after two new candidates stepped up Monday to run against him.

Up until nomination day he was the only sitting councillor to be totally unopposed.

Knack said Monday morning that two other candidates had filed paperwork to run in ward 1.

“I’m actually really excited about that. That was my hope from the very beginning that we would have people put their name forward,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that people had a choice.”

He said it was why he released his platform so early.

“I wanted people to really scrutinize that, reduce the barriers and ultimately put their name forward. So it’s good that people would have a choice which is they key,” he said.

The municipal election is Monday, October 16.