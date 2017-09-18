News / Edmonton

It's nomination day in Edmonton as candidates officially sign up for the municipal election

The election for a new city council and public school board is on Monday, October 16

it's nomination day in Edmonton.

it's nomination day in Edmonton.

Monday was nomination day at City Hall, with candidates pouring in alongside supporters to register for the upcoming municipal election.

Both new and returning candidates stood in line to submit the paperwork required to officially run for councillor in one of 12 wards, or one of nine school board trustees.

Ward 6 candidate and sitting councilor Scott McKeen at nomination day Monday alongside two supporters.

Ward 6 candidate and sitting councilor Scott McKeen at nomination day Monday alongside two supporters.

“It’s an exciting day, a day to make the commitment to offer yourself up for re-election,” said Scott McKeen, the sitting councillor for ward 6 who is running for a third time.

“For those who are running, especially if they are running for the first time, it’s really exciting. We need to remember that that fundamentally this is about grassroots democracy. And i'm really proud to be involved with that.”

Eli Schrader is a candidate in Ward 8.

Eli Schrader is a candidate in Ward 8.

Eli Schrader, 27 is running for the first time for councillor of ward 8, a decision he says has been a couple of years in the making.

“It’s been two years of planning and what I want to do is change the way our government effectively listens to its constituents,” he said.

Schrader was at the nomination along with his family and friends who were all supporting him wearing T-shirts and holding signs with his name.

This story will continue to update.

