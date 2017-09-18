LiftHerUp campaign calls out violence against women in politics

With Edmonton's municipal campaign officially underway, Alberta’s Council of Women’s Shelters has re-launched it's #LiftHerUp campaign, which calls on poliiticians to denounce violence against women in politics.

The campaign was created by the directors of Alberta’s 41 women’s shelters in 2016 in response to a string of incidents involving women in power, including chants of 'lock her up' at a rally at the Alberta Legislature.

“Sadly, sexist bullying is all too common in political life," Jan Reimer, executive director of ACWS said in a press release Monday. Reimer was also Edmonton's only female mayor, elected in 1989.

"We want politics to be a safe and welcoming space where everyone is able to make their point about issues that concern them.”

The campaign calls on candidates in the upcoming municipal and school-board elections to sign a commitment to uphold the "highest standards of behaviour both during and after the election," the release says.

She said violent language directed at women in the public eye perpetuates abuse behind closed doors.