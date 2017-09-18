Municipal elections: ward 6 profile

With files from Alex Boyd

From McQueen in the west to Boyle Street in the east Ward 6 is Edmonton's downtown voting district, where residents are on the front lines of hot button urban issues like tall towers, bike lanes and poverty.

The heart of the ward is made up of government buildings, corporate offices and family businesses. Thet're surrounded by residential communities mostly made up of people living in tower and mid-rise rental apartment buildings and condos.

Lisa Brown, president of Oliver Community League, has watched a growing number of tall towers be either approved or proposed in the area, and said she hears from residents concerned about the planning of new projects.

“There has been a number of rezonings that have happened in Oliver, that the administration or the city of Edmonton planners have not supported, and yet councillors have passed the zoning anyway,” she said.

Despite the increasing popularity of living downtown, Brown said there is still a lack of some fundamental services like grocery stores.

Queen Mary Park Community League President Janis Geary echoes the concern over development, and argued the city doesn't consider lower income neighbourhoods as carefully as more affluent communities.

“We see things like approval for rezoning that go against our area of redevelopment plan, or when there are any issues around non-market housing where it’s kind of imposed on our core-neighbourhoods without consideration of the lower income residents there,” Geary said.

Meanwhile, east of downtown, many people who live in neighbourhoods like Boyle Street experience poverty and depend on inner city services.

"I think poverty reduction is something that the whole city should be concerned about, but in Ward 6 we see the impact of poverty that perhaps other wards don’t see on a day to day basis," said Ian Mathieson, director of operations at Boyle Street Community Services.

Supervised consumption sites planned for the inner city have been a big political talker over the last year, and Mathieson said it's an issue that people in the ward will be watching.

"We’re obviously supportive of those, and the evidence seems to support that facilties like that save lives," he said, "so we’re paying attention to how canddiates will respond to that."

Brown said there were also some social issues that the communities would like more investment in like affordable and supportive housing.

She said the community has a growing homeless population that needs to be addressed and be taken into consideration with “even little things like public washrooms” installed in the communities.

Traffic of all kinds is an issue in the ward, and Brown points out that parking is "an ongoing issue" as the ongoing development of downtown draws people from all over the city.

Pedestrian and bike traffic also continue to be important issues in the area, with the new downtown bike grid in particular at the centre of much discussion across the city.

Brown said she'd like to see the city consider bike lanes on 100 Avenue.

“We would like to see the Imagine Jasper Avenue Project go ahead and even potentially be more bold than what’s currently proposed in terms of supporting pedestrians, cyclists and public transit users.”

