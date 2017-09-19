Alberta kids getting outside less often: study

Alberta kids don’t spend enough time outside these days, according to their parents.

More than two thirds of Albertans surveyed in TD’s new GreenSights Report, released Tuesday, say their children spend less time outdoors than they did when they were the same age.

Calgary parents are most likely to find their kids staying indoors, with 72 per cent saying they spend less time outside.

In comparison, 55 per cent of Edmonton parents said their kids spend less time outside than they did.

The report discusses the current and future use of Canada’s community green spaces.