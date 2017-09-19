Committee scraps proposal to change DST

Alberta won’t have its own time zone any time soon.

On Tuesday morning an all-party committee scrapped a proposed bill that would have seen the government scrap daylight saving time, and recommended the government push for a new national policy instead.

“We’d be able to do this as a unified national project,” said MLA Thomas Dang, who introduced the bill.

Dang said he's heard people across the province criticize the twice-yearly clock changing ritual “extremely loudly.” He said getting rid of it would make life easier for people who do shift work, such as nurses and postal workers, and also has potential health benefits.

“It also helps people like seniors who have very strict drug regimes, so if you have to take a pill every day at 10 a.m., suddenly having that time change was very detrimental,” he said.

But business leaders have led the charge against the change.

Calgary-based airline WestJet said getting rid of the time change would be difficult for early-morning B.C. travellers as well as for those making connections through Calgary.

The Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames NHL teams said they were worried about the impact of having some Saturday night games on the West Coast not airing until late in Alberta.

The government can either accept or reject the recommendation when they next meet, sometime after late October.

Notley said the issue is still on the table. “There were some good points that were raised and I think there’s more research and work that has to be done around it,’’ she said in Calgary, where cabinet was meeting Tuesday.

“It’s still an open question. “There were some good comments, good considerations that were raised about economic impact, and so ... it’s important to dig into that a little more.’’

The issue has been a contentious one in the province—a summer online survey generated about 13,000 responses, three-quarters of which urged doing away with the time change.