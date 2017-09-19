Edmonton police probing two suspicious deaths

Edmonton police have launched two investigations into suspicious deaths less than 24 hours apart.

One of the suspicious deaths occurred at a multi-level residence where a man was found dead last week.

Edmonton Police Service officers responded to a 911 call for police assistance at a residence near 111 Avenue and 94 Street on Monday at about 2 p.m.

Homicide investigators have been called out and the investigation is in the early stages. The medical examiner has not yet scheduled an autopsy.

Police say they continue to investigate the death of Nexhimi “Nick” Nuhi, who was found dead at the same residence near 111 Avenue and 94 Street last Wednesday.

The second incident had police responding to a call for assistance in the Beverly neighbourhood, near 118 Avenue and 37 Street, at approximately 4:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

The call had been related to an alleged single-vehicle collision. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had succumbed to his wounds, but they were not consistent with wounds sustained from a collision.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.