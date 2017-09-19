Man who 'claimed' to be officer in suspicious incident was in fact a policeman: RCMP

It turns out the Mounties always get their man — even when it’s one of their own.

On Tuesday, Beaumont RCMP sent out a news release clarifying that a man who had a suspicious conversation with two youths and claimed to be a police officer did in fact turn out to be an RCMP officer.

The incident was reported on Sept. 13 and involved a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl having an ‘unusual verbal exchange’ with a man who presented himself as an ‘officer’.

The man was parked in a newer, black-coloured SUV with tinted windows and called the two teens over to talk to them. According to the release, the questions he asked were ‘probing and concerning’.

The man did not make any contact or ask the teens to come to the vehicle, and eventually drove away.

Police said the man was not dressed in any sort of clothing that would indicate he was an officer, and launched an investigation.

On Tuesday, they confirmed the man was in fact an RCMP officer, in an unmarked police vehicle and not in uniform.