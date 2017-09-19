One candidate withdraws from race, city finalizes candidate list

After a candidate for ward 4 withdrew their name from next month's election the total number of candidates has dropped to 131.

It's still a record number of candidates for an Edmonton election.

According to a release sent by the city, Barry Koperski is no longer a council candidate for Ward 4.

“Yesterday, 132 individuals filed registration paperwork at Nomination Day to become election candidates,” the release said. “One individual has withdrawn his nomination.”