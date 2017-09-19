One candidate withdraws from race, city finalizes candidate list
There are now 131 people running in October's municipal election
After a candidate for ward 4 withdrew their name from next month's election the total number of candidates has dropped to 131.
It's still a record number of candidates for an Edmonton election.
According to a release sent by the city, Barry Koperski is no longer a council candidate for Ward 4.
“Yesterday, 132 individuals filed registration paperwork at Nomination Day to become election candidates,” the release said. “One individual has withdrawn his nomination.”
The release did not give the reason for Koperski's withdrawal.