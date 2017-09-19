Police inspection event finds half of commercial trucks unsafe for road

During a recent three-day inspection event, police examined 162 commercial vehicles in the Edmonton area and deemed over half of them unsafe for the road.

The Commercial Vehicle Detail pulled 85 vehicles off the road for failing to meet regulations, according to a release. The event was held Sept. 12 to 14.

Twenty vehicles were towed from the inspection location, as a result of what the release called "dangerous conditions."

Of the 77 vehicles deemed safe, only 47 had no issues at all.

Police found a total of 459 defects, and issued 101 tickets.