Second person killed at same Edmonton house where 76-year-old shot last week

EDMONTON — Five days after a 76-year-old man was killed in an Edmonton home, police say they are investigating a suspicious death at the same address.

Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene on Monday afternoon but police have not revealed further details.

Last week, Nexhmi (Nick) Nuhi was shot in a common area of the house.

No arrests have yet been made.

Nuhi’s death is Edmonton’s 35th homicide of 2017.