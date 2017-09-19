Wonder Woman's Eugene Brave Rock on his 'amazing' welcome home after star turn

Back in May, when Eugene Brave Rock first walked onto movie screens and introduced himself to Wonder Woman—and by extension, to audiences around the world—he did so in the Blackfoot language.

Brave Rock played Chief in the megahit movie, who opens with “Oki Niisto aanikook Napi,” which translates as "Hello, I go by Napi," a nod to a Blackfoot demi-god.

The line was a fitting springboard to stardom for the actor, who grew up in Stand Off, southern Alberta and has never forgotten his roots.

“It’s been a long journey from being that little kid on the Blood Reserve, watching the movies and seeing a Native American on a horse,” he said. “Twenty years later, I’m that man, I’m that Native American man on that horse,” he said.

Now he's coming back to Alberta next weekend for the Edmonton Comic and Entertainment Expo, where he'll promote his role in the highest grossing film of the year.

Brave Rock admits he still finds fame a little new.

“It’s very surreal, it's a dream come true,” he told Metro in a phone interview from downtown Los Angeles.

He first caught the acting bug as a teenager. After a stint working construction he took a leap of faith, and moved to Disneyland Paris to join a Buffalo Bill Wild West show.

There, he learned to fight, ride horses and do stunts.

When he returned to Canada, he was often the only Indigenous stuntman around.

“I was in quite high demand so I took every opportunity that I could and ran with it," he said. He landed roles on Heartland, Blackstone and Hell on Wheels.

He credits much of his success with keeping his culture close.

“My language, singing and dancing traditional, having long hair, riding horses, all these cultural values I’ve kept very close to me,” he said.

Playing Chief in Wonder Woman was important to him, he said, because the director let him not only share his language, but make sure the character was realistic.

“One of the first things I brought up was that we were educated, we knew how to read, we knew how to write,” he said. “I went into this as a character that didn’t speak broken English.”

For that reason, he said he's not afaid of being typecast as what he calls the "Native American warrior or stoic Indian" stereotype, despite the limited number of roles for Indigenous actors.

“I’m very thankful for those opportunities,” he said. “I think Hollywood is changing, but for me it’s respecting my views and my opinions," he said. "That's what made this role, for me, such a success.”

He hopes to use his newfound profile to draw attention to important issues like youth suicide in Indigenous communities. "I'm glad I have a platform to inspire youth and give them hope," he said.

He calls reconciliation "a big issue," especially when it comes to the issues still faced by Indigenous youth. "We come from a long line of warriors and chiefs. You know we have a very strong culture and the last 150 years doesn’t give it justice," he said.

Back in June, the Kainai First Nation, or Blood Tribe, presented him with a headdress for his success.

“To go home and be welcomed as a hero is amazing,” he said. “You know, when doing this role I was worried about crossing that line and being a Hollywood image, so I’m really glad the way it came out," he said.

"I'm living the dream."