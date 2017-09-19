'We’re not stopping at Germany': Alberta marijuana producer expands operations overseas

Aurora Cannabis is branching out internationally after receiving approval to send its product to the medical marijuana market in Germany.

The budding company operates Aurora Sky, which the company calls the world’s largest cannabis production facility, near Edmonton International Airport.

On Tuesday, they announced they had received the required permits from Canada and the German Federal Narcotics Bureau to send their marijuana overseas through their wholly-owned subsidiary Pedanios.

In a year and a half, Aurora Cannabis has seen their market value increase from $70 million to more than $1 billion, said executive vice president Cam Battley.

“That’s how fast the growth is in this sector. It’s the most exciting work I’ve ever done,” Battley said.

On Monday, the company sent a 50-kilogram shipment to Germany , which will be distributed through 1,500 pharmacies.

“It means that we now have a distribution channel into the largest federally-legal medical cannabis market in the world,” Battley said.

Other than Canada, the Netherlands is the only other international operator in Germany's medical marijuana industry.

Battley says Canada’s pending legalization of the plant’s flowers will make it a world leader in the medical marijuana market, because companies can sell the product outside of the state or province where it was produced, unlike in the United States.

Battley says it’s a burgeoning market; he expects Italy, Spain and Greece to soon follow Germany and make medical marijuana federally legal.

“I firmly believe that you will see additional markets in the European Union fall like dominoes with the creation of new national medical cannabis systems,” he said.

“We’re not stopping at Germany.”

Battley said they’re planning on making “regular, significant” shipments to Germany and he’s excited about the role Aurora will play in the international market.