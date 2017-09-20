Edmonton Catholic trustee won't run for re-election, cites 'interference and bullying'

An Edmonton Catholic School Board Trustee who will not seek re-election says she no longer supports the existence of free-standing Catholic schools.

Patricia Grell wrote in a blog post Wednesday morning that she chose not to seek re-election this October due in part to “interference and bullying” by school administrators and the archdiocese.

“From what I have seen over the last four years, I do not believe that Catholic schools are any better academically, socially or even spiritually than their public counterparts,” Grell wrote.

She said interference by administration and archdiocese in the board’s decision-making led to a board that was in place to “rubber-stamp” decisions.

“So then what’s the point of having boards?” Grell said, speaking with Metro later Wednesday.