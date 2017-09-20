Edmonton municipal election 2017: Profile of Ward 2

Ward 2 is a wedge shaped ward in the city’s northwest, encompassing several older neighbourhoods like post-war Rosslyn, and Griesbach, formerly part of CFB Edmonton, in the east and a band of industrial parks in the west.

The ward is sliced into loose quarters by Yellowhead Trail, which runs east west, and St. Albert Trail, which runs north south before meandering west and eventually ending up as Mark Messier Trail.

It’s also home to several major landmarks, like Kingsway Mall, NAIT and the former site of the City Centre Airport, now known as Blatchford.

A perennial concern in the area is the future of Blatchford, the planned green development that occupies a 144-acre space in the middle of the ward. Located on the site of the former airport, which closed in late 2013, it’s an important piece of how Ward 2 will look into the future, said Griesbach Community League President Brad Tilley.

“(We need) to make sure that that’s done properly and fiscally responsibly … People are waiting for that to (limit) some of the urban sprawl so to speak,” Tilley said.

Tony Joseph, with Calder Community League, said the city's northwest has historically seen a lot more violent crime than other parts of the city, and he's been concerned about the homicide rate. To that end, he said he wants the city to continue to invest in policing services.

Tilley would also like to see the Metro LRT, a 3.3 kilometre line from Churchill LRT Station to NAIT, run at full speed, which he believes would help with congestion throughout the whole ward. The Metro Line was delayed when it first opened and still faces complications with running at full speed through certain crossings.

“The LRT definitely needs to be fixed … it’s still not running at full capacity or speed, it’s (causing) delays in other parts. That’s a key point for a lot of people,” Tilley said.