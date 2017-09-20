Man wearing gorilla mask robs Edmonton-area 7-11
The RCMP are hoping someone has seen him
In the early hours Monday morning, a man wearing a gorilla mask and wielding a wrench and chisel robbed a 7-11 off Highway 16A near Stony Plain.
He walked in and demanded money from the cashier, who handed over an undisclosed amount, according to a press release from the RCMP.
He departed on foot and no one was injured. RCMP brought in police dogs but were unable to locate the suspect.
Now, officers are asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can contact the RCMP at (780) 968-7267 if you have any information to assist with this investigation.