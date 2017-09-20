Man wearing gorilla mask robs Edmonton-area 7-11

In the early hours Monday morning, a man wearing a gorilla mask and wielding a wrench and chisel robbed a 7-11 off Highway 16A near Stony Plain.

He walked in and demanded money from the cashier, who handed over an undisclosed amount, according to a press release from the RCMP.

He departed on foot and no one was injured. RCMP brought in police dogs but were unable to locate the suspect.