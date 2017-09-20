'Pink or nothing': More men wear heels to support Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event

William Pittman, a basketball player from Nate University strapped on bubble-gum pink stilettos to walk, albeit uncomfortably, in the ever growing ‘Walk A Mile in Her Shoes’ event in downtown Edmonton on Wednesday.

“Colour is all my choice. I told them pink or nothing,” he laughed.

Despite the humour, Pittman is doing this for a reason.

“For me the reason why the walk is so important is because I have a lot of female figures in my family so I guess I’m here not really just for them but in support of them,” he said.

This year saw more than 400 men from different walks of life come together to raise money for victims of domestic violence.

“There is more people here than there have ever been,” said Amber Niemeier, director of advocacy and communications for YWCA, Edmonton and organizer of the event.

“It has grown year over year. Some years it has actually grown exponentially so we are in a new location Jasper Avenue and 104 Street and we think that moving to this location might allow us to grow even more for 2018.”

She said new location provided more space for walkers.

The annual fundraising event asks men to step up and support the victims of domestic violence.