A growing number of Albertans under 40 are “imprisoned” by student debt, says one financial advisor, and it means many are now slower to hit the traditional milestones of adulthood.

A new poll completed by Ipsos for accounting firm BDO Canada Limited found that nearly one in four Albertans is delaying having children or getting married due to student debt.

In addition, 41 per cent of people under 40 delayed buying a house because of student debt.

Aysha Khan and Rahmaan Hameed can certainly relate; for the young married couple, purchasing a house is a distant dream.

“The bank said first of all you don’t have enough credit … We can’t afford (a house) because we have to pay student loans back. And we can’t put that payment towards a car or a house or anything like that,” Khan said.

They’re currently living in a relative’s basement while they save for a down payment.

The university grads both work as bank customer service reps, with Hameed, 25, also running a creative consulting practice and Khan, 20, studying accounting full time.

For now, the two are more focused on doing well at their jobs, their studies, and paying off their student debt.

“It’s not like we’re losing sleep over it,” Hameed said. “We know what we can handle and when we plan on handling everything else.”

Jordan Day, a senior vice president at BDO Canada, said he’s increasingly seeing clients who are waiting to handle “everything else”. Many of his clients under 40 are only able to handle their minimum payments and are even expanding their credit in order to do so.

“Life is being impacted for young people as a result of the burden of the debt they incurred,” Day said. “They’re working their entire lives to pay minimum payments … They’re slaves to that debt.”

As a result, he’s hearing people say if they could go back, they would consider delaying entering post-secondary studies, saving cash instead of taking loans, considering different programs or staying home instead of going abroad.

“The fact that it’s coming from these young people who have now been saddled with this debt makes it that much more powerful,” Day said.

Many recent graduates land well paying jobs but don’t know how to lower their debt.

“They focus on the income coming in but they’re not focused on where that money goes.”