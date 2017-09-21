Alberta's racist history an example why BLM is needed: Activist

Bashir Mohamed is pained every time he sees a portrait of former Edmonton Mayor Daniel K. Knott on the second floor of Edmonton City Hall.

The reason is because Knott wrote a letter in response to a request from Ku Klux Klan member Harold Wright in 1932, authorizing the Klan to burn a cross at the Exhibition Grounds.

“It is understood that if the fiery cross is burned, it will be in the centre enclosure at sufficient distance from the buildings that they will not be endangered by fire. Hoping this is satisfactory to you,” Knott signed, also noting that the permit was being granted on the understanding that no smoking would be allowed.

Mohamed, co-chair for policing with Black Lives Matter in Edmonton, showed the letter to the Edmonton Police Commission after they said they would be providing an update on their street check review next week.

He also spoke of the “organized and systemic” resistance black people have faced in Alberta since they came here.

“I understand it’s hard for people who are not from these communities to understand these problems and how they affect people on a deeper level. So that’s why I felt it was important to give that history,” Mohamed said.

He said it makes him sad and frustrated to read the letter of Knott casually and cordially corresponding with a Ku Klux Klan member.

“His portrait is one floor above us and there’s no mention of this history at all,” Mohamed said.

“This history has never been reconciled nor has the impact been acknowledged."

The emotional presentation made board chair Cathy Palmer tear up and call the history “shameful”.

She added that the commission will be providing an update on the street check review “hopefully next week” and they’re still on board with their commitment.

Mohamed is confident progress is being made, but said there’s still a lot of unanswered questions, such as why are the results of the police service’s internal review not yet public, and how is carding data influencing how police patrol communities.