'Connect youth to art': Dreamspeakers Film Festival trying to bring young people back

When the three Marty brothers applied to be extras on the set of the Alberta-based APTN show Blackstone they thought it'd be fun for a day.

Three years later, Ricky Jr., 22, Tristan, 20 and Sam, 15, are all working actors--and are helping introduce other young people to the industry.

"Just being in that atmosphere and environment and watching the cast get ready for their scene. It was really awesome," Ricky Jr. said. "That’s where it just kicked off."

Originally from Frog Lake First Nation, the brothers are in town this week for the Dreamspeakers Indigenous Film Festival. This year, the international Indigneous film festival is working to bring more young people in the doors.

After four years of budgetary issues, the festiva celebrated Youth Day on Thursday.

Fourteen young actors, filmmakers and choreographers were invited to help film a music video with other youth participants from local communities and schools.

The Marty brothers were among the artists on hand to help out.

Speaking to Metro after finishing up a choreographed dance routine, the brothers said this was first time they'd worked together since Blackstone.

We're not really dancers, but its fun to know that," Ricky Jr. said.

“It’s pretty fun and it’s great learning because we are also learning new stuff here, it’s a great experience,” Sam added.

Dreamspeakers Executive director Christine Sokaymoh Frederick said she's excited to see the festival come back to a focus on young people.

“It is very important that we connect youth to art so they have the ability to express their experiences in ways that can create an impact in the community,” Frederick said.

Ricky Jr. adds that the event is about giving hope to young people.

"There is life outside of the res... there is more to just drinking on the weekends or doing drugs," he said. “A lot of aboriginal youth..., they don’t really have direction and guidance in their communities."

The brothers hope to continue to be examples to youth as they continue their acting careers.

This year Tristan and Ricky Jr. were cast in the movie “Indian Horse,” which played in the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

The older brothers like working together, but Sam prefers to go his own way.

“Working with other people is fun because you get to meet other people," he said. "Working with my brothers is kind of challenging because I know them so much, so I get distracted and it messes me up so sometimes it’s kind of annoying,” he said.

The Dreamspeakers Festival started in 1994, and at the time was one of the only two Indigenous film festivals in the world. There are now 40 worldwide.