Edmonton municipal election 2017: Profile of Ward 7

From Northlands Coliseum to Alberta Avenue, Ward 7 includes several areas in Edmonton undergoing major change that will be affected by city council decisions to come.

Most significantly, the Coliseum is slated for closure by the end of the year, while the future of the the neighbouring Expo Centre is unclear now that the city has taken back ownership.

The L-shaped area north of downtown has a lot of residential as well—mostly single detached homes with a smattering of lowrise and row houses—and is divided by 82 Street, 118 Avenue and 50 Street that serve as major arterial roads.

Some mature neighbourhoods like Alberta Avenue, which was built before World War II, have overcome negative reputations to become increasingly popular places to live near downtown.

Alberta Avenue Business Assocation Executive Director Joachim Holtz said 118 Avenue, a major commercial area in the ward, doesn’t deserve the reputation as a strip contaminated by crime.

“There are still some people who see Alberta Avenue as not a place to go. But once they come down to the avenue and see all the positive things that really are happening … that really has had a positive effect,” he said.

Having said that, safety and security are still top of mind issues in the area, in particular the concern over speeding.

“I don’t think we’re alone as a business zone, people speed all over the city … But some of our businesses have witnessed extreme close calls where people have almost got killed,” he said.

He said additional crosswalks have been helpful, and he credits Edmonton Police Service adding a street beat team for keeping crime down in the area.

Vacant and derelict properties are a continued issue along 118 Avenue, and while the association has seen some success with enticing businesses to clean up their rundown storefronts through the city’s storefront façade improvement program, there is still work to do.

“When somebody has a successful business and their store is clean and two doors down there’s a derelict business, that impacts even their customers that come into their business,” Holtz said.

Ward 7 has a significant seniors population, and 12 per cent of the ward's residents are retired.

Many of those seniors live in the residential neighbourhood of Killarney, which Killarney Community League Vice President Ron Favell calls “very safe and very well policed”. One thing he would like to see, similar to Holtz, is more attention paid to traffic safety, and he believes it makes sense to lower the speed limit to 30 in some residential neighbourhoods.

“It’s a great idea but hard to enforce,” he said.