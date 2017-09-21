MLA Rick Fraser quits new party, says focus on divisive politics hurting Alberta

EDMONTON — Another member of Alberta's new United Conservative Party has quit caucus to sit as an Independent.

Rick Fraser, the legislature member for Calgary South East, says in a statement that the current fractious party leadership race makes it clear Alberta will continue down the road of divisive, polarized politics.

He says a protracted partisan fight between the United Conservatives and Premier Rachel Notley's NDP does not serve Albertans well.

He says the focus should be on working together to build practical solutions that help constituents.

Fraser is the third member of the UCP caucus to leave since the Wildrose and Progressive Conservative parties voted in July to merge.