Police arrest three people in connection with Edmonton counterfeiting operation

Edmonton police arrested two men and a woman Wednesday in relation to a counterfeiting and forgery operation the found last week near 151 Avenue and 95 Street.

According to a release, Krystin Moore, 30, William Schaffrick, 45, and Sebastiaan Van Den Biggelaar, 74, have been charged with making and possessing counterfeit money, and possessing of forgery instruments.

The police discovered the counterfeit and forgery operation after investigating a break and enter complaint.

They discovered the material stolen from the break and enter as well as numerous documents including identification cards, credit cards and stolen mail, the release states.

Schraffrick and Moore were also charged with break and enter to commit theft.