Researcher says 'severely underfunded' language disorders still going undiagnosed in kids

With kids settling into their new classrooms for the year, a researcher at the University of Alberta is trying to raise awareness of a language disorder she says often goes unnoticed and undiagnosed.

Developmental Language Disorder makes it difficult for children to understand language. According to Joanne Volden, a professor in the department of communication sciences and disorders, those who have it have trouble learning new words, putting sentences together and following instructions.

“It’s a subtle kind of problem,” Volden said, adding that it often goes unnoticed by teachers and parents.

“People just think that they [children with DLD] are stupid or they think that they are disobedient or they think that they are trying not to follow instructions,” she said.

“When in fact what is happening is that they don’t know what do, and they get frustrated and sometimes they act out.”

Volden cites research done in the British School System that assessed 7,000 kids starting school and found the disorder affected two kids in class of 30.

"We don’t have reason to believe that it wouldn’t be just the same here,” she said.

She said part of the reason why the issue isn’t recognized here is that there hasn’t been similar research done here yet.

“It doesn’t get much attention by policy makers and our research in that area is severely underfunded,” she said. “The research dollars are all on the high profile kind of disorders, for example, autism which is quite common but not as common as DLD.”

Volden said if not diagnosed properly DLD can affect a person’s quality of life.

“They may be underemployed or they may not get the education needed for a better job. It’s also possible that their self esteem would suffer because they feel like they aren’t quite as good as other people,” she said.

“If we had been able to help them earlier they might have been more aware of what their problems were and able to express the need for more help.”

She said DLD can be diagnosed as early as age four.

Friday is Developmental Language Disorder Awareness day.

Questions asked by speech pathologists to diagnose DLD:

-Does your child understand instruction?

-Can they follow direction?

-Do they have trouble finding the right words for situations?

-Do they sometimes us non-specific words like ‘this’ or ‘that’ instead of the real words.