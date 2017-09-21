'We definitely needed it': Police boost resources for cold case files

Edmonton police have expanded their historical homicide unit to assist with a review of 190 unsolved homicides, with 11 pertaining to the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“Our historical homicide unit is up to five full-time detectives. It’s going to be a great help … we definitely needed it,” EPS Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said after providing an update to the Edmonton Police Commission on Thursday.

Edmonton police have identified 11 homicides files with 12 victims dating from 1977 to 2011, as well as 10 missing persons files. So far, DNA evidence from the files has resulted in one recent murder charge. Police charged Dana Fash with second-degree murder last December in the death of Jeanette Cardinal, who was found murdered in an Edmonton apartment in 2011.

Police have completed “substantial” work on five of the homicides. Clark said the service is being “very thorough”, which can present challenges when the documents are all paper-based.

“They are basically box files. And we have to go every single piece of paper, re-examining everything,” Clark said.

In many cases, police have an idea who may have committed a crime, but don’t have enough evidence to lay a charge.

Clark said one of the obstacles his unit faces is the spread of misinformation.

“A lot of people are coming forward and saying their family is missed and murdered, when in fact they’re not. They may be missing, but not murdered,” he said.

In those cases, the service tries to provide as much information as possible, but sometimes can’t if there is an active investigation.

“Sometimes the answers to those families are just not satisfactory and we understand that,” Clark said.

The hope is that by reviewing the 190 files, the service will find more DNA evidence through updated technology that they can send to the labs and use as evidence.

Clark said the service is prepared to tesify at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and believes they would be in a “good position” to do so.