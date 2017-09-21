'We’re not special': Researcher points to web of factors as city homicide rate rises

Hours before sunrise on Tuesday, Edmonton police were called to the scene of what they were told was a single-vehicle collision in Beverly, but when they arrived they found Spiros Jerry Tziklas, 50, dead from a stab wound.

A release Wednesday confirmed Tziklas' death was a homicide.

He is the 36th person slain in Edmonton this year, not including fatal hit and runs and police-involved shootings. If the homicide number continues to rise at the same rate, the annual total will be in range of the city's record-breaking year six years ago.

The city set a new record in 2011, with 50 homicides over 12 months. Since then homicides have dropped slightly, before seeming to rise again in the last year.

In comparison, there have been 42 homicides this year in Toronto, with a population of 2.7 million, and 18 in Calgary.

Back in July, after 31 homicides, Chief Rod Knecht told reporters that while the service finds every homicide "concerning" the numbers this year were roughly on par with last year, and there didn't seem to be an alarming trend.

There are other factors that have led to Edmonton seeing a high number of homicides.

Sandy Jung, an associate professor of psychology at MacEwan University who studied the circumstances of 124 homicides between 2007 and 2012, said there is a "complex web" of factors that affect the homicide rate in Edmonton.

The city's transient population, northern location and the fact that many released from jail or on probation come here for Edmonton’s abundance of social services all play into the numbers, she said.

The economic recession in recent years could also be a factor.

“It’s a single factor, that I think is relevant, but has indirect effects on a number of things … Is it because more people are having alcohol problems or is it the indirect effect of stress due to losing your job?”

She said in her research she found 70 per cent of victims knew their killer.

“That doesn’t mean they deserved it… but they’re exposed to peers who are criminal associates,” Jung said.

Other significant factors Jung found through her research: half of victims and offenders used alcohol before a homicide, more than half had substance abuse problems, and about 80 per cent of homicides were committed by someone who had been criminally active before.

About 78 per cent of victims and 86 per cent of offenders did not complete high school.

“We always assume when we hear these murders, we’re always fearful for our lives and our safety. But a lot of these involved known victims,” Jung said.

“This is a broader issue and the city and the community has to play a role in that.”

Overall, Jung's research shows that society can make a difference in preventing homicides by investing in social programs to boost education and helping vulnerable people escape the cycle of crime.

“I think what we should be concerned about isn’t our safety, what we should be concerned about is what can we learn from this and where we can invest,” Jung said.

Overall, she says Edmonton is a safe city.