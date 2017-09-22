'Almost like big-city Vancouver': Single parking stall sold for record-breaking $75,000

An Edmonton record-breaking amount of $75,000 was paid for the purchase of a single parking stall in a condo building in the city's core, by a resident of the building who wishes to remain anonymous.

“It’s crazy, I’m shocked too,” said Richard Lam, co-CEO of Westrich Pacific, the developers of the building who sold the parking stall.

The stall is in the underground parking lot of Ultima Tower in the ICE District.

“Normally the stalls used to go for 25 to 30 thousand dollars four years ago,” he said. “Now they sell for $75,000. It’s unprecedented, it’s record-breaking, almost like big-city Vancouver or Toronto.”

He said the client, who owns a condo in the building, purchased the stall for his second vehicle as owning a condo comes with only one parking stall.

“As supply decreases and demand increases the basic economic prices will go up, so this is a record and it’s starting to be a benchmark for all of downtown Edmonton,” Lam said.

He said the increase in demand was due to the growth of downtown Edmonton as more and more people are choosing to move there.

Lam said that although he thinks this increase in price shows positive growth economically, it’s a different story for buyers.

“Overall, I think it’s ridiculous.” he said. “I don’t think it’s good for the person buying right now.”