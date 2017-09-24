Gender, race influence decision to run for Students' Union positions: Study

Gender plays a major role in post-secondary students’ decisions to run in school elections, according to new research out of the University of Alberta.



Students in the U of A’s department of research and political affairs released a study Friday showing women at the university are just as likely as men to be interested in seeking elected positions, but far less likely to follow through.



“I think the biggest takeaway is that gender does have an influence – in the decision to even think about running for an executive position, in the experience people have during campaigns, and then also the experience they have while they are in the position,” said Shane Scott, VP Academic with the Students’ Union and one of the research analysts who launched the study last year.



The study, which Scott says is unique in Canada, was prompted by low participation from women in student elections.



Between 2005 and 2016 only 25 per cent of executive candidates were women, and from 2010 to 2014, no women were elected to the five-member Students’ Union executive team.



The department conducted a general survey of close to 2,000 undergraduate students, as well as targeted surveys of student councillors and faculty association executives, and one-on-one interviews with past executives who served from 2013-2017.



Women often reported feeling they did not have the time, knowledge or confidence to run, and some quoted in the study said they were often disregarded, not believed or received unconstructive comments while campaigning.



Women also frequently reported concerns over their appearance, which male candidates rarely reported.



“An example that came up in the research was instead of commenting on the person’s speech or what they were doing, the person told them, 'Don’t wear a sleeveless shirt next time.' It’s those kind of patterns that emerge that are a lot more common among women,” Scott said.



“It’s not to say that appearance or the strategizing of a full campaign doesn’t happen with men, it’s just the thought that’s put behind it is a lot more onerous and rigorous among women.”