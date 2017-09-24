Trustee pushes for return of 15-minute afternoon recess in Catholic schools

A growing movement to eliminate 15-minute afternoon recess breaks in Edmonton’s Catholic schools has been called into question by a physical education professor and a board trustee.

Fifty-five of Edmonton’s 71 Catholic elementary schools have swapped the traditional afternoon recess breaks for a “modified afternoon break” of five minutes or less, since a policy enacted in 2012 allowed for the change.

“I understand the pressures on the curriculum and so forth, but there is increasing evidence to show that if kids are able to be active and move around during the school day, that they also do better in class in the academic subjects,” said John Spence, professor and vice dean in the University of Alberta’s faculty of physical education and recreation.

Spence said rough-and-tumble play, engaging in nature, and creative activities like building snow forts are crucial for kids, and there is a greater need than ever before for increased physical activity.

“There’s both physical health benefits, and social and mental health benefits too, from these types of breaks,” he said.

Trustee Marilyn Bergstra wants to re-instate the 15-minute afternoon recess and said she will raise the issue to the board if re-elected.

“Right now I would say we are in a crisis when it comes to child health and emotional wellbeing. And one of the largest contributors to that crisis is a lack of physical activity – unstructured free play,” Bergstra said.

She added that teachers also deserve a break and schools should look at solutions that could free them up from having to do supervision duties during recess.

Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson Lori Nagy said the change came from discussions with teachers and administration around maximizing classroom time and learning.

Nagy said students get more opportunities to move around and interact during the school day than they used to, and added that government-legislated Daily Physical Activity guidelines added 30 minutes of physical activity to school days in 2011.

“Students no longer sit in their desk all day as most of us did when we went to school,” she said.

Nagy said the change gives teachers the flexibility of taking a break that “doesn’t interrupt the flow of learning."

Any school considering the shorter afternoon breaks has to send a survey home to parents, and the change will not be made unless the majority of parents support it, Nagy said.

The schools still offer morning recess and lunch breaks.