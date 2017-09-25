Banking without barriers: New banking program swaps biometrics for bank cards

Bryan Kenny remembers the days when not having personal identification could make the difference between having a roof over his head and bunking down on the streets.

Not having ID makes getting a bank card impossible, he explained, but keeping track of cards isn't easy for everyone.

“Being homeless, you don’t carry that kind of stuff or you lose it,” he said, speaking outside of Boyle Street Community Services, an organization he first turned to back in 1988 when he was homeless and struggling with substance abuse.

Now, a new program that swaps biometrics for ID cards hopes to remove barriers to banking for people living on the streets.

ATB Financial and Boyle Street are partnering to bring biometric technology to Four Directions Financial, an inner city bank for people living in poverty.

The technology allows clients to access banking services without physical identification by scanning their thumbprint or iris, a first of its kind for Alberta.

Despite concerns raised about biometrics and personal privacy, ATB Financial President Dave Mowat said this system is more secure.

“The reason they may not have ID is because someone stole it. This gives them the surety than no one can impersonate their iris or their thumbprint," he said.

Four Directions Financial is staffed and operated by Boyle Street and already serves more than 500 clients. Julian Daly, executive director of Boyle Street Community Services told of one client who signed an agreement he did not understand, and ended up owing $1,500 on a $200 loan.